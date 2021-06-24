Kelly Clarkson took a trip down memory lane on her talk show this week, and the break dancing queen revealed how her career got off to a magical start.

Caroline Rhea was on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote her Disney Channel series Sydney to the Max . However, after the actress cracked a joke about feeling like they were "doing a deodorant commercial" due to their socially-distanced seating, Kelly brought up Caroline's '90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch. She specifically mentioned her brief appearance on the show.