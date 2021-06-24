Trending Stories
Chloe Bennet Uses Stomach As Plate To 'Normalize Pop Tarts On The Beach'

Chloe Bennet with silver star earrings
Shutterstock | 2914948
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Chloe Bennet has been keeping her 2.6 million Instagram followers entertained with a series of silly social media posts chronicling her adventures at the beach. In her latest batch of photos, the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star showed off the unusual snack that brought with her: a package of pop tarts. The filled pastries are usually eaten toasted, but the only heating source available to Chloe appeared to be the sun. She argued that a lack of toasters near the ocean shouldn't stop people from eating them there.

"Let’s normalize pop tarts on the beach" she wrote.

'Thirsty' And Proud

 

Chloe confessed that her pictures were of the "thirsty" variety, and she was unapologetic about this. She revealed that she was actually thirsty when she took them, and the drink she to chose to quench her thirst was a bottle of white wine. It's unclear if she drank it before or after enjoying her dry snack.

"I was advised to not post these pics because i guess it makes me look 'thirsty' — in the attention seeking sense, AND in the *literal* sense, " Chloe wrote. 

She added that she loves both "attention and wine."

Chloe Gets Inventive

Chloe Bennet with pop tart on stomach
Instagram | Chloe Bennet

Chloe was clad in an emerald green smocked bikini. In one pic, she lounged on the sand with a large piece of pop tart in her mouth. The rest of the snack, which was slathered with purple and blue icing, rested on her stomach. The actress made sure to draw attention to the condition of her midsection in her caption.

"And moreover i have abs now and the internet should know about it because otherwise, whats the actual f***ing point of having abs?
so, cheers," she wrote. 

Chloe's Creative Use For Another Breakfast Food 

Chloe Bennet with Eggo boxes on her legs
Instagram | Chloe Bennet

While her toned muscles might have been a bit grill-like, they certainly weren't hot enough to adequately warm up a pop tart. However, Chloe did spend so much time in the sun that she got a pretty bad sunburn. She revealed that her way to soothe it involved another breakfast food that can be heated up in the toaster: Eggo waffles. She placed two apparently cold boxes of Eggos on her red thighs and snapped a photo of them.

"Eggos help with sunburn and milk & vodka is a no no," her Instagram caption read.

Looking Ready To Play A Superhero

Chloe Bennet wearing snorkel and green bikini
Instagram | Chloe Bennet

Chloe's abs might be the result of her training for the new Powerpuff Girls television series. She plays an adult version of Blossom, one of the three kindergarten superheroes created by Professor Utonium in Cartoon Network's beloved animated series. Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault play Blossom's sisters Bubbles and Buttercup.

The pilot for the series was reshot after the script leaked online. Dove told Entertainment Tonight that the leak had nothing to do with the reshoot. 

"I think the script is going to get another whack, and it's just going to be a slightly different approach but everything else is going to stay the same," she said.

