Chloe Bennet Uses Stomach As Plate To 'Normalize Pop Tarts On The Beach'

Chloe Bennet has been keeping her 2.6 million Instagram followers entertained with a series of silly social media posts chronicling her adventures at the beach. In her latest batch of photos, the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star showed off the unusual snack that brought with her: a package of pop tarts. The filled pastries are usually eaten toasted, but the only heating source available to Chloe appeared to be the sun. She argued that a lack of toasters near the ocean shouldn't stop people from eating them there.
"Let’s normalize pop tarts on the beach" she wrote.