Warriors 'Certainly Not Worried' About LeBron James Recruiting Stephen Curry To LA Lakers

After the 2020-21 NBA season, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry would be entering the final year of the five-year, $201 million contract he signed in 2017. Though the Warriors have already revealed their plan to offer Curry a massive contract extension, the three-time NBA champion is yet to decide whether he would ink a new deal or test the free agency market in the summer of 2022.

If he decides to become an unrestricted free agent, Curry is expected to be heavily pursued by aspiring contenders that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power on their roster.