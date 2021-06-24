Malcolm Brogdon Could Be Traded To LA Lakers For Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell & No. 22 Pick In Proposed Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to find a new starting point guard in the 2021 offseason. Dennis Schroder may have expressed his desire to return to Los Angeles in the 2021-22 NBA season but with his dismal performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, it remains a big question mark if the Lakers are willing to pay him a huge amount of money in the 2021 free agency.

If Schroder makes unreasonable demands as an unrestricted free agent, the Lakers are highly likely to let him walk away and find his replacement this summer.