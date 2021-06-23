Britney Spears Blasts Father In Court, Wants 'A Baby'

Scroll for photos. Britney had been shouted out by 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari ahead of her court appearance. The personal trainer updated his Instagram this week in a #FreeBritney shirt.

“I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed,” she said.

“The last time I spoke to you [the judge] … made me feel like I was dead. I am telling you again because I am not lying … so maybe you can understand the depth and the degree and the damages … I deserve changes.”