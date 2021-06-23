Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Announces It's 'Showtime' In Showstopping Look

Basketball

Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Kristaps Porzingis To Heat For Goran Dragic, Andre Iguodala, Precious Achiuwa & Draft Pick

Basketball

Trail Blazers Considered As 'Most Likely Kristaps Porzingis Landing Spot' In 2021 Offseason

US Politics

Mike Lindell Says Donald Trump Will Have A 'New Inauguration'

Basketball

Warriors Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman & Jordan Poole In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Britney Spears Blasts Father In Court, Wants 'A Baby'

Britney Spears close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears has, for the first time in 13 years, addressed a court as she continues to battle 68-year-old father Jamie Spears in her conservatorship case. The 39-year-old pop princess today spoke to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny via video chat, breaking her silence on her suffering and even admitting to being "depressed." Notable was also the "Toxic" singer saying her team has pressed against her having more children, with the appearance seeing Spears say she both wants to get "married" and have a baby. See the details below.

Wants Marriage And 'A Baby'

Scroll for photos. Britney had been shouted out by 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari ahead of her court appearance. The personal trainer updated his Instagram this week in a #FreeBritney shirt.

“I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed,” she said.

“The last time I spoke to you [the judge] … made me feel like I was dead. I am telling you again because I am not lying … so maybe you can understand the depth and the degree and the damages … I deserve changes.”

See Her Video Below

Britney Spears in crop top outdoors
BritneySpears/Instagram

The Grammy winner, who is twice divorced and a mom to sons Jayden and Sean, continued: 

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant, but [my team doesn’t] want me to have any more children.”

Fans allege that Britney's team is controlling her entirely, even her Instagram. The blonde didn't name Asghari, however with the 2016-commenced couple going strong, it can be assumed she meant the Iranian. 

'I Want My Life Back'

Britney Spears outdoors in a top
BritneySpears/Instagram

Spears, who recently addressed her 30.2 million Instagram followers and admitted she doesn't "know" if she'll ever "take the stage again," told the court she wants her "life back."

"I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated," she continued, also calling the grip on her "abusive."

"This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life, I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break." 

See more photos after the video.

Reveals Being 'Traumatized'

Britney added that her father controlled her "100,000% and he loved it".

"I am traumatized," she added, confirming that she does, indeed, feel harmed. Spears has, for years, ushered in concern over her well-being - while she said she was the "happiest" she's ever been in November 2020, the status quo is clearly a polar opposite. 

Britney suffers from bipolar disorder, with the late 2000s seeing her mental breakdowns publicized, largely negatively. The much-loved star is, however, regarded by fans to be far more stable these days. 

Latest Headlines

Ariel Winter Peeps Her Anti-Depressants In Brave Bed Selfies

June 23, 2021

Kamala Harris Plans To Visit Border Before Donald Trump

June 23, 2021

Ashley Graham Is A Beauty In Blue For Latest Instagram Share

June 23, 2021

Mike Lindell Says Donald Trump Will Have A 'New Inauguration'

June 23, 2021

House Republicans To Join Donald Trump For Visit To Southern Border

June 23, 2021

Sixers Should Trade Ben Simmons To Timberwolves For D'Angelo Russell & Malik Beasley, Says Kendrick Perkins

June 23, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.