House Republicans To Join Donald Trump For Visit To Southern Border

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Former President Donald Trump announced last week that he would be visiting the United States-Mexico border on June 30.

About a dozen members of the Republican Study Committee (RSC) are set to join him, according to Politico, which noted that this highlights how influential and powerful Trump remains in conservative circles.

The former president campaigned on reducing illegal immigration in 2016 and 2020, and made immigration policy a key part of his agenda while in office.

President Joe Biden has already reversed a number of his predecessor's immigration orders.

Border Visit

In a statement, chair of the RSC, Rep. Jim Banks, confirmed the travel plans, blasting the Biden administration over its handling of illegal immigration.

"President Trump spent four years fixing the border. But the Biden administration broke it again, and we are now experiencing the worst border crisis in our history," Banks said.

"That’s why the RSC has made carrying on the Trump legacy on immigration our top priority this Congress and why we are heading to the border with President Trump to explain how we can end this national embarrassment."

Trump's Influence

Former President Donald Trump delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Spencer Platt

Trump met with members of the RSC earlier this month, which was interpreted as "a sign of how the closely the broader GOP conference is hugging the former president."

Trump has also met with leaders of the House Republican caucus and is expected to meet with members of the RSC once again in Washington, D.C.

Republicans have centered their rhetoric ahead of the 2022 midterms around illegal immigration, in hopes of winning back the House of Representatives and the Senate from the Democratic Party.

Border 'Crisis'

Republicans have described the situation at the southern border as a "crisis," calling on Biden administration officials to intervene and reinstitute Trump's policies.

Earlier this month, House Oversight Committee Republicans slammed Democrats for ignoring their calls for a hearing on the alleged crisis, per Fox News.

In a statement released at the time, House Oversight Committee ranking member James Comer said that Democrats are letting the "human smuggling industry" boom by ignoring the problems at the border and urged them to hold the Biden administration accountable for its failures.

Biden Tapped Harris As Border Czar

Biden has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the White House effort to tackle illegal immigration and address issues at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Harris has not visited the region yet, but earlier in June she went on her first foreign trip. The vice president visited several Latin American countries and met with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei.

At a press conference after the meeting, Harris sternly warned potential migrants against coming to the U.S.

"Do not come, do not come," she repeatedly told them.

