House Republicans To Join Donald Trump For Visit To Southern Border

Former President Donald Trump announced last week that he would be visiting the United States-Mexico border on June 30.

About a dozen members of the Republican Study Committee (RSC) are set to join him, according to Politico, which noted that this highlights how influential and powerful Trump remains in conservative circles.

The former president campaigned on reducing illegal immigration in 2016 and 2020, and made immigration policy a key part of his agenda while in office.

President Joe Biden has already reversed a number of his predecessor's immigration orders.