Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Announces It's 'Showtime' In Showstopping Look

Basketball

Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Kristaps Porzingis To Heat For Goran Dragic, Andre Iguodala, Precious Achiuwa & Draft Pick

Basketball

Sixers Should Trade Ben Simmons To Timberwolves For D'Angelo Russell & Malik Beasley, Says Kendrick Perkins

Basketball

Trail Blazers Considered As 'Most Likely Kristaps Porzingis Landing Spot' In 2021 Offseason

Basketball

Crazy Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Send Stephen Curry To Sixers For Package Centered On Ben Simmons

US Politics

Joe Biden Pressured To Replace Kamala Harris

Donald Trump Says He'll Be Back In '2024 Or Before' Amid Reinstatement Speculation

Former President Donald Trump looks on.
Gettyimages | Sarah Silbiger
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, former President Donald Trump dismissed allegations that he wanted his Justice Department to go after Saturday Night Live.

"The story that I asked the Department of Justice to go after ratings-challenged Saturday Night Live, and other late-night Losers, is total Fake News," Trump said, as Forbes' Andrew Solender reported via Twitter.

"I did say, however, that Alec Baldwin has no talent, certainly when it comes to imitating me. The one who had what it took was Darrell Hammond," the former president wrote.

'Illegal' Campaign Contributions 

Though he denied ordering his Justice Department to investigate Saturday Night Live and other late night shows, Trump said that the content they produce should be viewed as an "illegal" campaign contribution to the Democratic Party.

"With all of that being said, however, I do believe that the 100% one-sided shows should be considered an illegal campaign contribution from the Democrat Party, hard to believe I got 75 million votes (the most of any sitting President) despite all of that, together with a very Fraudulent Election."

"2024 or before!" Trump concluded.

'2024 Or Before'

The words "2024 or before" appear to be a nod at claims that Trump could be back in the White House before the 2024 presidential election, which is not possible.

New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman was the first to report earlier this month that Trump expects to be reinstated as commander-in-chief once evidence of alleged voter fraud is found.

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell and "Kraken" lawyer Sidney Powell have reportedly convinced the former president that this is a real possibility, though it is not.

Trump Can't Be Reinstated

The theory that Trump can -- and will -- be reinstated as president has gained traction among QAnon followers and in far-right circles, with Lindell and others claiming that the Supreme Court could step in, simply remove President Joe Biden and replace him with Trump.

As Business Insider noted, there is no mechanism in the U.S. Constitution that would allow the Supreme Court to overturn the results of a presidential election and reinstate the candidate who lost the race -- presidents can only be removed through impeachment.

Trump Previously Made Similar Statements

Former President Donald Trump delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Joe Raedle

This was not the first time for Trump to suggest he believes in the absurd conspiracy theory that presidents can be reinstated by the Supreme Court.

In a National Republican Senatorial Committee fundraising video earlier this month, the former president said that Republicans will take back the White House "sooner than you think," per Newsweek.

"It's going to be really something special... We're going to turn it around, we're going to turn it around fast," Trump said in the video, seemingly echoing Lindell's claims.

Latest Headlines

Sixers Should Trade Ben Simmons To Timberwolves For D'Angelo Russell & Malik Beasley, Says Kendrick Perkins

June 23, 2021

Donald Trump Is Jealous Of Jared Kushner's Book Deal, Report Says

June 23, 2021

Gov. Ron DeSantis Says Florida Will Require Schools To Teach Kids About 'Evils Of Communism'

June 23, 2021

Donald Trump Reportedly Hoped Coronavirus Would Kill John Bolton

June 23, 2021

Sofia Richie Goes Swimming Near A Church

June 23, 2021

'Ex-Gay' Milo Yiannopoulos Says He's Opening Gay Conversion Therapy Clinic

June 22, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.