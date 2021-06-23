Donald Trump Says He'll Be Back In '2024 Or Before' Amid Reinstatement Speculation

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, former President Donald Trump dismissed allegations that he wanted his Justice Department to go after Saturday Night Live.

"The story that I asked the Department of Justice to go after ratings-challenged Saturday Night Live, and other late-night Losers, is total Fake News," Trump said, as Forbes' Andrew Solender reported via Twitter.

"I did say, however, that Alec Baldwin has no talent, certainly when it comes to imitating me. The one who had what it took was Darrell Hammond," the former president wrote.