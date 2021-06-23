Sixers Should Trade Ben Simmons To Timberwolves For D'Angelo Russell & Malik Beasley, Says Kendrick Perkins

After they got eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have started to swirl around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. With his disappointing performance in the postseason, multiple signs are pointing out that the Sixers would finally explore trading Simmons in the 2021 offseason.

However, the Sixers aren't expected to move Simmons just for the sake of getting him out of Philadelphia. If they trade him, it would be in a blockbuster deal that would enable them to land quality players that would complement Embiid.