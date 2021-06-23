Donald Trump Is Jealous Of Jared Kushner's Book Deal, Report Says

Former President Donald Trump was widely criticized when he decided to hire his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner as White House advisers.

Nonetheless, from 2017 until January this year, Kushner and Ivanka played key roles in the administration, especially Kushner.

Among other things, the former president's son-in-law was tasked with brokering peace deals in the Middle East and handled the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a new report from CNN, however, both Kushner and Ivanka have decided to distance themselves from the former president.