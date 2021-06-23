Gov. Ron DeSantis Says Florida Will Require Schools To Teach Kids About 'Evils Of Communism'

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that his state will require schools to teach children about "the evils of communism and totalitarian ideologies."

At a press conference in Fort Meyers, DeSantis unveiled a series of new state programs for students that will also require cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training, civics and patriotism education, as reported by Fox News.

The governor's other bills will target universities and require institutions of higher education to respect the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, allowing for free speech and intellectual freedom.