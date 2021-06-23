Donald Trump Reportedly Hoped Coronavirus Would Kill John Bolton

In a statement supplied to Axios, Bolton commented on the quote.

"Fooled me -- I thought he was relying on his lawyers," the former national security adviser told the outlet's Jonathan Swan.

In 2020, Bolton released a book about his time in the White House, The Room Where It Happened.

As The New York Times reported, Bolton claimed in his book that Trump tried to terminate criminal investigations to advance his own political interests and obstructed justice on several occasions.

Bolton also wrote that Trump admired authoritarian leaders like China's Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.