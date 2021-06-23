Donald Trump Reportedly Hoped Coronavirus Would Kill John Bolton

Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History, a new book by Washington Post reporters Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta, details how former President Donald Trump tried to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
Excerpts of the book, which will be out next week, have already been published by several media outlets. According to an excerpt released by Axios on Wednesday, during one meeting with staff and advisers, Trump said he hoped COVID-19 would kill his former national security adviser John Bolton.