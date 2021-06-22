'Ex-Gay' Milo Yiannopoulos Says He's Opening Gay Conversion Therapy Clinic

Far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos announced this week on TruNews that he is opening a gay conversion therapy clinic in the state of Florida.

Yiannopoulos, who rose to national prominence thanks to his enthusiastic support for former President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, claims to be "ex-gay" and has been vocally critical of the LGBTQ community.

According to a video clip Kyle Kulinski, the host of progressive YouTube show Secular Talk, posted to Twitter, Yiannopoulos wants to cure other men "suffering from same-sex attractions."