Watch: Donald Trump Rips Mike Pence In New Interview

In an interview that was broadcast on Monday evening, former President Donald Trump ripped into former Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence was a loyal ally of Trump's, seldom expressing opposition to his ideas. The two men reportedly got along well for years, but everything changed when Pence failed to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump and his supporters wanted Pence to reject electoral votes for Joe Biden and send them back to states, but the vice president did not do so, certifying Biden's victory.