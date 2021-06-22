Crazy Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Send Stephen Curry To Sixers For Package Centered On Ben Simmons

After a disappointing performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons was automatically added to the list of players who are highly expected to be moved in the 2021 offseason. With their inability to achieve their main goal, the Sixers may finally think it's time for them to break their young superstar duo of Simmons and Joel Embiid.

However, the Sixers aren't expected to trade Simmons just for the sake of getting him out of Philadephia. In any potential deal involving Simmons, the Sixers must be hoping to land a legitimate superstar that would help Embiid carry the team next year.