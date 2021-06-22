Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Announces It's 'Showtime' In Showstopping Look

Basketball

Warriors Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman & Jordan Poole In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Basketball

Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Kristaps Porzingis To Heat For Goran Dragic, Andre Iguodala, Precious Achiuwa & Draft Pick

US Politics

Joe Biden Pressured To Replace Kamala Harris

Basketball

Kemba Walker Trade 'Makes A Lot Of Sense' For LA Lakers, Says 'ESPN' Analyst

US Politics

Donald Trump Says He Has 'Never Admitted Defeat' In 2020 Election: 'I Have Not Conceded'

Crazy Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Send Stephen Curry To Sixers For Package Centered On Ben Simmons

Stephen Curry looking at the score board
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw
Basketball
JB Baruelo

After a disappointing performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons was automatically added to the list of players who are highly expected to be moved in the 2021 offseason. With their inability to achieve their main goal, the Sixers may finally think it's time for them to break their young superstar duo of Simmons and Joel Embiid.

However, the Sixers aren't expected to trade Simmons just for the sake of getting him out of Philadephia. In any potential deal involving Simmons, the Sixers must be hoping to land a legitimate superstar that would help Embiid carry the team next year. 

Dream 2021 Offseason Trade Target - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry sending a flying kiss to the crowd
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

According to Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP Sports Radio, one of the dream targets for the Sixers in the potential deal involving Simmons is All-Star point guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. As of now, the Warriors have given zero indication that they are planning to trade Curry in the 2021 offseason. However, things are expected to change if they fail to reach an agreement regarding a massive contract extension.

If Curry decides against inking a new deal, the Warriors may consider listening to offers for him on the trade market this summer.

Sixers Going All-In For Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry shooting the ball from the free-throw line
Gettyimages | Ronald Martinez

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, the Sixers are expected to do everything they can to bring Curry to the City of Brotherly Love in the 2021 offseason. As of now, the Sixers must be aware that Simmons alone won't be enough to convince the Warriors to send their best player to Philadelphia. Aside from Simmons, the Sixers would also have to give up multiple future first-round picks and some players on their roster not named Embiid.

Stephen Curry Forms A Scary Duo With Joel Embiid

Paying the king's ransom to acquire Curry this summer would be a no-brainer for the Sixers, especially if they are serious about helping Embiid bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season. Curry would be an upgrade over Simmons at the Sixers' starting guard position. Aside from being an incredible playmaker, he would also give the Sixers a prolific scorer, rebounder, and an elite three-point shooter.

This season, Curry averaged 32.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from the three-point range, per ESPN. Pairing Curry with Embiid would give the Sixers the chance to form the league's best superstar duo next year.

Would Stephen Curry Welcome A Trade To The Sixers?

As of now, there's only a minimal chance for the Curry-to-Sixers blockbuster trade to become a reality in the 2021 offseason. Despite missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year, Curry hasn't shown any sign that he's no longer happy in Golden State. So far, he remains optimistic that the Warriors have what it takes to reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty next year.

However, crazy things do happen in the NBA. If ever Curry really ends up leaving the Warriors this summer, there's no better way to spend his remaining years in the league helping his brother, Seth Curry, win his first NBA championship title in the City of Brotherly Love.

Latest Headlines

Warriors Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman & Jordan Poole In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

June 22, 2021

Democrats Cried Voter Fraud Last Three Times GOP Won Presidency, Says Arizona AG 

June 22, 2021

Donald Trump Says He Has 'Never Admitted Defeat' In 2020 Election: 'I Have Not Conceded'

June 22, 2021

TikTok Ban: Joe Biden Taking Second Look At Chinese-Owned Apps 

June 22, 2021

NFL Rumors: Browns Could Be Nearing Major Deal With Baker Mayfield

June 22, 2021

Ben Simmons-For-CJ McCollum Trade 'Makes Sense' For Sixers & Trail Blazers, Say League Execs

June 22, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.