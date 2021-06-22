Democrats Cried Voter Fraud Last Three Times GOP Won Presidency, Says Arizona AG

Former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies maintain that the 2020 elections were rigged for Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

They have failed to back up their claims with evidence, however, but insist that proof will emerge once election audits in several key states -- such as Arizona -- are completed.

In a Tuesday op-ed for The Washington Examiner, Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich slammed Democrats and liberal media outlets for dismissing those who are "still expressing uncertainty" about the integrity of the electoral process in the United States.