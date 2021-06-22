Donald Trump Says He Has 'Never Admitted Defeat' In 2020 Election: 'I Have Not Conceded'

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that he has "never admitted defeat" in the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump voluntarily left office on January 20, but he has continued to claim that the 2020 race was rife with widespread irregularities and fraud.

Last week, however, Trump appeared to admit defeat, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity that he "didn't win" the election, but nonetheless claiming that there is evidence of fraud.

On Monday, the former president tried to clarify his comments.