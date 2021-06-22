Warriors Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman & Jordan Poole In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, the Golden State Warriors are expected to resume their plan of adding a fourth superstar to their roster. Though they are set to enter the 2021-22 NBA season with a healthy core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the Warriors obviously need more star power on their team in order to have a better chance of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

The Warriors may be buried deep in the luxury tax hell, but they have a plethora of interesting trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal this summer.