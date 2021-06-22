Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Announces It's 'Showtime' In Showstopping Look

Basketball

Kemba Walker Trade 'Makes A Lot Of Sense' For LA Lakers, Says 'ESPN' Analyst

US Politics

Donald Trump Says He Has 'Never Admitted Defeat' In 2020 Election: 'I Have Not Conceded'

US Politics

Joe Biden Pressured To Replace Kamala Harris

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

US Politics

Joe Rogan Slams Brian Stelter & Don Lemon: 'They're Not Real Humans'

Warriors Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman & Jordan Poole In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Ben Simmons finding an open teammate
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw
Basketball
JB Baruelo

When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, the Golden State Warriors are expected to resume their plan of adding a fourth superstar to their roster. Though they are set to enter the 2021-22 NBA season with a healthy core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the Warriors obviously need more star power on their team in order to have a better chance of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

The Warriors may be buried deep in the luxury tax hell, but they have a plethora of interesting trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal this summer.

Realistic 2021 Offseason Trade Target - Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons surveying the court
Gettyimages | Rob Carr

According to Skyler Carlin of NBA Analysis Network, one of the most realistic trade targets for the Warriors in the 2021 offseason is All-Star point guard Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers. Since last summer, Simmons had been mentioned in rumors involving the Warriors. Unfortunately, during that time, the Sixers have no interest in listening to offers for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Luckily for the Warriors, Simmons is highly expected to be available on the trading block this summer. With his disappointing performance in the playoffs, most people believe that the Sixers would finally explore breaking up the young superstar duo of Simmons and Joel Embiid.

The Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman double-teaming Domantas Sabonis
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

With his dismal performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Sixers are no longer expected to demand the king's ransom for Simmons. However, the Warriors would still be needing to give up some valuable assets to convince the Sixers to send Simmons to Bay Area.

In his article, Carlin came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would send Simmons to Golden State this summer. In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be acquiring Simmons and George Hill from the Sixers in exchange for a package that includes Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, and Jordan Poole.

 

Warriors Add A Solid Two-Way Contributor

Including Wiseman in the trade package would be a difficult decision for the Warriors, but they would definitely be intrigued by the idea of adding Simmons to their roster. Though he remains hesitant to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, Simmons is still a solid two-way contributor in the league.

He would give the Warriors a very reliable scoring option next to Curry and Thompson, as well as a great rebounder, playmaker, and lockdown defender. This season, the 24-year-old point guard averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 55.7 percent from the field, per ESPN.

If Simmons could improve his floor-spacing and bring back his confidence, he would undeniably be a huge help for the Warriors in reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty next season.

Trade To Warriors Would Benefit Ben Simmons

The proposed blockbuster trade would also greatly benefit Simmons. Joining forces with Curry, Thompson, and Green would give Simmons a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning his first NBA championship title next year. Also, leaving the Sixers to have a fresh start in Golden State would help Simmons rebuild his value and prove to everyone that he's a legitimate superstar in the league.

In Bay Area, Simmons would be having three veteran mentors who could help him improve his shooting, off-ball skills, and mental toughness.

Latest Headlines

Democrats Cried Voter Fraud Last Three Times GOP Won Presidency, Says Arizona AG 

June 22, 2021

Donald Trump Says He Has 'Never Admitted Defeat' In 2020 Election: 'I Have Not Conceded'

June 22, 2021

TikTok Ban: Joe Biden Taking Second Look At Chinese-Owned Apps 

June 22, 2021

NFL Rumors: Browns Could Be Nearing Major Deal With Baker Mayfield

June 22, 2021

Ben Simmons-For-CJ McCollum Trade 'Makes Sense' For Sixers & Trail Blazers, Say League Execs

June 22, 2021

Larsa Pippen Channels 'Cotton Candy Vibes' On The Beach

June 21, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.