TikTok Ban: Joe Biden Taking Second Look At Chinese-Owned Apps

In 2020, then-President Donald Trump issued a series of executive orders effectively banning two popular Chinese-owned mobile applications, TikTok and WeChat.
Trump's bans failed after numerous federal courts struck down his order, citing implications for free speech and free enterprise.
President Joe Biden formally rescinded Trump's orders earlier this month, but he ordered a Commerce Department-led review of software that is "designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied by… a foreign adversary."
According to a new report from Quartz, Biden is now taking a second look at TikTok and other Chinese-owned apps.