TikTok Ban: Joe Biden Taking Second Look At Chinese-Owned Apps

Biden is "taking a close look" at whether ByteDance -- TikTok's parent company -- poses a national security threat to the United States.

According to Adam Segal, who directs the digital and cyberspace programs at the Council on Foreign Relations, "there’s a concern about Chinese firms’ access to US citizens’ data and those firms could be pressured by the Chinese government to turn it over for espionage or other purposes."

TikTok has reportedly amassed more than 100 million users in the U.S. and continues to grow.