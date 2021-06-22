Ben Simmons-For-CJ McCollum Trade 'Makes Sense' For Sixers & Trail Blazers, Say League Execs

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2020-21 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title. However, after finishing the regular season with the best record in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers have struggled to play like a true title contender in the 2021 NBA Playoffs where they got eliminated by the young Atlanta Hawks team in the second round.

With their failure to bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy this year, multiple signs are pointing out that the Sixers would finally consider breaking their young superstar duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid this summer.