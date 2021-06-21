Larsa Pippen Channels 'Cotton Candy Vibes' On The Beach

Reality television star Larsa Pippen frequently thrills her 2 million Instagram followers with snaps that showcase her ensembles, whether she's all dolled up for a red carpet event or simply hitting the beach. In her latest share, Larsa took advantage of the beautiful summer weather and headed to the beach to spend a bit of time soaking in the sunshine. She stood on an expanse of sand with the breathtaking blue water visible in the background. No one else was on the beach around her, making it seem like an oasis.