Sarah Hyland Enjoys Picnic With Her Television 'Fam'

Actress Sarah Hyland, who many know from her years on the hit sitcom Modern Family, may not be playing Haley Dunphy on the small screen anymore, but she still finds time for her former colleagues, as her Instagram page proves. In her latest share, Sarah was joined by former co-star Sofia Vergara as well as Jesse Tyler Ferguson, his husband Justin Mikita, and the duo's adorable son, Beckett.

Sarah didn't include a geotag to specify where the shots were taken, but they appeared to be enjoying the warm weather in a scenic green space.