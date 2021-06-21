Trending Stories
Sarah Hyland Enjoys Picnic With Her Television 'Fam'

Sarah Hyland stuns in a one-shoulder pink gown and blue statement earrings.
Gettyimages | Dia Dipasupil
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Actress Sarah Hyland, who many know from her years on the hit sitcom Modern Family, may not be playing Haley Dunphy on the small screen anymore, but she still finds time for her former colleagues, as her Instagram page proves. In her latest share, Sarah was joined by former co-star Sofia Vergara as well as Jesse Tyler Ferguson, his husband Justin Mikita, and the duo's adorable son, Beckett.

Sarah didn't include a geotag to specify where the shots were taken, but they appeared to be enjoying the warm weather in a scenic green space.

Picnic Days

Sarah Hyland poses with former Modern Family co-star Ariel Winter.
Instagram | Sarah Hyland

In the first shot, the group all gathered together on a striped blanket that had been stretched out over the grass. Several food items could be spotted, including what looked like a gorgeous charcuterie board as well as a bottle of rose wine in Justin's hand. 

The image appeared to have been taken by Sofia Vergara, as she was up close to the camera, with the rest of the crew smiling in the background. Sarah made sure to tag all her co-stars in the first slide, although many of her fans likely knew exactly who was in the shot without that.

Cute And Cozy

In the second shot, Sarah got cozy with Jesse's husband Justin, and the duo beamed at the camera as they spent some time together. Just looked casual in a polo shirt and coiffed hair, while Sarah rocked large hoop earrings , sunglasses, a dress with thin spaghetti straps, and wild, curly locks. Her outfit was more visible in the third share, and featured a v-neck neckline as well as a subtle yet stunning pattern.

In the fourth shot, it was revealed that the group was joined by Sofia Vergara's husband, actor Joe Manganiello, as well, as the whole group walked down a sidewalk lined with greenery.

Smiles All Around

Sofia even brought her adorable pup along on the adventure, posing with the pooch in the fourth slide. In the fifth and final share in the series, Sarah posed with Jesse and Justin's baby boy Beckett, her mouth open as she gazed at the camera, Beckett's eyes and forehead in the frame as Sarah's curls cascaded down her arms.

Her former television sister Ariel Winter left a cheeky comment on the post, writing "did mine & @nolangould's invite get sent to the dunphy house because you know we don't live there anymore guys!!!!!!"

Fun In The Sun

Sarah's fans couldn't get enough of the sweet share of the former television family, and the post racked up over 207,500 likes within one hour of going live.

"The best squad," one fan wrote, followed by a praise hands emoji.

"This is so adorable!!!" another follower chimed in.

"You guys look like you had a really good time," another commented.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sarah shared a stunning update in which she rocked wild, curly red hair and an animal-print top for a look she deemed "Merida dressed up as Tarzan."

