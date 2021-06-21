Former President Donald Trump continues to insist that Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election due to widespread voter fraud, though he has failed to back up his claims with evidence.

Trump administration officials, cybersecurity experts, intelligence agencies and courts -- including the Supreme Court -- have all dismissed the former president's theories about the 2020 race as baseless.

But that does not seem to be the case with conservative voters. According to a new Monmouth University poll, a majority of conservatives believe Biden won thanks to voter fraud.