The latest General Hospital spoilers promise action on many fronts during the week of June 21. Not only will Finn scramble to save Chase, but the latest Twitter sneak peek revealed juicy tidbits about Ava and Nikolas ahead, as well as a few others.

Ava and Nikolas left Wyndemere and relocated to a hotel due to the creepy incidents that had sped up in recent days. However, General Hospital spoilers from an ABC sneak peek indicate their bliss there won't last long.