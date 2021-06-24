Trending Stories
Scott Disick Explains Only Dating 'Much Younger' Women

Scott Disick close up
Gettyimages | Presley Ann
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Scott Disick, who comes with a reputation and track record of dating younger women, has revealed why he only gets with "much younger" women. The 38-year-old reality face and Talentless founder, currently dating just-turned-20 model Amelia Gray Hamlin, was part of the recent Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special and found himself grilled by host Andy Cohen over his preference for younger women. The dad of three's response is now generating somewhat of a cringe. See what he had to say below.

'Much Younger' Women

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie at an event
Gettyimages | Romain Maurice

Scroll for photos. Model Amelia was 19 when she began dating Scott (then aged 37), with a similar deal seen in 2019 as the ex to 42-year-old Kourtney Kardashian began dating Sofia Richie, also 19 at the time. Andy went straight for it, asking Scott about the public perception that he exclusively dates women much younger than him. Scott replied:

"Everybody gets this wrong that I look for young girls… I don’t go out looking for young girls — they happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I’m telling myself."

Scroll For More Photos

Scott, confident as ever, seems convinced that he isn't actively seeking them out, rather that they are drawn to him. The clothing designer has been garnering mass media attention for his relationship with Amelia, with last week seeing him drop $57,000 on her diamond birthday necklace as the Boux Avenue influencer celebrated turning one year older.

Scott shares children Mason, Penelope, and Reign with Poosh founder Kourtney, who is currently dating Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, himself a dad of two. More photos below. 

Thoughts On Kourtney's Rocker Boyfriend

Kourtney Kardashian selfie with Scott Disick
KourtneyKardashian/Instagram

Scott also opened up on the new relationship seeing his baby mama frolick around with Travis, 45, even straddling him while in a bikini this year and during her Utah travels.

“I mean, yeah,” he said. “I think if you really love somebody right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So, I do give her a blessing to be happy.”

Amelia is daughter to 57-year-old Bravo face Lisa Rinna, who has been joking about her daughter's romance via bucket hat references on Instagram, but Scott is reportedly unfussed.

Unfussed Over 'Noise'

A source reporting to Hollywood Life claims that Disick is having a "great" time with Amelia. Likewise, that he's unbothered over eyebrows raised.

"All that matters to him is what his inner circle thinks. His friends and loved ones are fine with it and his kids really like Amelia so that’s what counts to him. The rest of it is just noise. He’s been having a great time with Amelia, he really likes her, and the relationship is the real deal," they stated.

