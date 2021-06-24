Scott Disick Explains Only Dating 'Much Younger' Women

Scott Disick, who comes with a reputation and track record of dating younger women, has revealed why he only gets with "much younger" women. The 38-year-old reality face and Talentless founder, currently dating just-turned-20 model Amelia Gray Hamlin, was part of the recent Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special and found himself grilled by host Andy Cohen over his preference for younger women. The dad of three's response is now generating somewhat of a cringe. See what he had to say below.