Donald Trump Floated Sending Coronavirus-Infected Americans To Guantanamo Bay, Book Says

According to Democrats, former President Donald Trump bungled the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic and bears at least some responsibility for the 600,000 lost lives.

Critics have also accused Trump of refusing to take advice from public health experts and ignoring the scientific community's pleas to impose stricter lockdowns.

Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History, a new book by Washington Post journalists Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta, reveals how Trump acted in the early days of the pandemic.