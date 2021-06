Former President Donald Trump still has a firm grip on the Republican Party, with GOP lawmakers and officials competing for his support and approval.

Trump, who remains very popular with conservative voters across the nation, has made it clear that he is not going anywhere and he has repeatedly floated launching a comeback White House bid in 2024.

Though data clearly shows Trump would easily win the 2024 GOP nomination, a new poll suggests that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2024 stock is rising.