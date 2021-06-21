Watch: CNN's Dana Bash Grills Biden Official For 'Giving In To Russia'

CNN host Dana Bash grilled White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on State of the Union Sunday, asking the official why President Joe Biden's administration is refusing to take a tougher stance on Russia.

Though most Democrats still claim former President Donald Trump was compromised by the Kremlin, he refused to lift sanctions on individuals and companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Biden recently waived the sanctions however, opening the door for Russia to complete the pipeline and achieve its geostrategic goals.