Kim Kardashian Sets Record Straight On Divorce Details

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on the details of her divorce from estranged husband Kanye West. The 40-year-old reality star and makeup mogul admitted that Bravo host Andy Cohen hadn't prepped her on potential questions during the recent Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion, and she got probed big-time over "Ye" rapper West, 44. The two-part special saw the KKW Beauty founder say it wasn't "one specific thing that happened on either part," also revealing why she decided to end her marriage. See the details below.