Kylie Jenner Says She's 'Blessed' To Have Travis Scott In Sweet Father's Day Post

In the caption, Kylie greeted Travis with a "Happy Father's Day." She also added the sweetest message for the rapper.

Fans went wild with the latest PDA-filled photo. The post accrued more than 11.3 million likes in just under a day. It also garnered over 39,200 comments in the same time frame from fans all over the globe. Kylie's celebrity friends ​also gushed over the picture.

"I've been waiting for this," one of her followers commented.

"You both look so sweet! So perfect for each other," added another fan, adding a red heart emoji.