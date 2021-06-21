Trending Stories
Kylie Jenner Says She's 'Blessed' To Have Travis Scott In Sweet Father's Day Post

Travis Scott wore a brown blazer, while Kylie Jenner rocked a white dress.
Gettyimages | Tommaso Boddi
Celebrities
Alisan Duran

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram on June 20 to post the sweetest Father's Day tribute for her baby daddy, Travis Scott. The couple, who recently confirmed their relationship during a red carpet event in New York City a few days ago, enjoyed a romantic boat ride along with their daughter Stormi to mark the special occasion on Sunday.

On June 16, the skincare mogul uploaded a snapshot featuring herself all wrapped up under Travis' arms. The intimate snap took place in NYC where Kylie attended a special event for Travis.

Matchy-matchy

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster wear colorful striped swimwear sets.
Instagram | Kylie Jenner

In the sweet snapshot,  the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her on-again boyfriend can be seen leaning in for a kiss while enjoying a boat ride together. Travis was holding Stormi to let her gaze upon the magnificent mountain views along the river. The rapper leaned over to his lady love, while Kylie also moved closer, directing her lips over to Travis' with her eyes closed. It is also important to note that the couple was matching.

Keep Scrolling For The Picture!

Scroll down for the snap. Travis wore a white shirt, matching it with a pair of purple shorts -- which were cut-off from view. Kylie, on the other hand, rocked a white ruched dress with puffy sleeves for the occasion. The reality also wore a set of gold earrings as her accessories. Travis also sported a couple of blings, including a thick chain necklace encrusted with diamonds. As for baby Stormi, she was wearing an off-white crochet dress.

Made For Each Other

In a report by Yahoo, the musician declared his love for the Kylie Skin founder at a red carpet event in New York. The latter flew to the other side of the country to be with her man as he received an award. The lovers were also joined by their daughter Stormi. During his speech, he gave a shoutout to his daughter and to Kylie. Kylie and Travis split in 2019 but were always seen together.  However, no one really knew when they rekindled their romance.

Not Afraid To Show Some PDA

In the caption, Kylie greeted Travis with a "Happy Father's Day." She also added the sweetest message for the rapper. 

Fans went wild with the latest PDA-filled photo.  The post accrued more than 11.3 million likes in just under a day. It also garnered over 39,200 comments in the same time frame from fans all over the globe. Kylie's celebrity friends ​also gushed over the picture.

"I've been waiting for this," one of her followers commented.

"You both look so sweet! So perfect for each other," added another fan, adding a red heart emoji.

