Kylie Jenner Says She's 'Blessed' To Have Travis Scott In Sweet Father's Day Post

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram on June 20 to post the sweetest Father's Day tribute for her baby daddy, Travis Scott. The couple, who recently confirmed their relationship during a red carpet event in New York City a few days ago, enjoyed a romantic boat ride along with their daughter Stormi to mark the special occasion on Sunday.
On June 16, the skincare mogul uploaded a snapshot featuring herself all wrapped up under Travis' arms. The intimate snap took place in NYC where Kylie attended a special event for Travis.