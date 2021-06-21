Dove Cameron Holds A Pink Dress Over Her Body In New Instagram Selfies

Dove Cameron thrilled her 43.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share -- a series of selfies she captured indoors. The three-photo update showed the 25-year-old Disney actress holding a dress over her body as she struck several poses while taking pics through a mirror.

A day ago, Dove uploaded a special Father's Day post. She posted pictures of her father and added a long emotional message. Her old man already passed away in 2011 when she just started acting. According to a report from The Netline, Dove changed her birth name from Chloe to Dove to honor her dad.