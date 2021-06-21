Trending Stories
Charli D'Amelio Drops Stunning Snaps From Bahamas Trip With Madi Monroe

Charli D'Amelio wears a sparkly gray dress.
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman
Celebrities
Alisan Duran

Charli D'Amelio jetted off to the Bahamas for a vacation, and she has been posting pics on her Instagram page from her dreamy trip. The TikTok sensation spent the getaway with some of her friends, but while fans thought Charli was only accompanied by her famous friends, they were wrong. According to her recent post, her family also joined in the fun. Her sister Dixie also posted a lovely family picture in honor of Father's Day. Charli also made a special post for her dad, showing a recent beach snapshot of herself hanging out with her father.

A Fun Night Out

Scroll for the snaps. The 17-year-old social media star wore a black top for her night out. The top looked like it was made of stretchable fabric similar to that of a swimwear, and it had cut-outs along her midsection, showing a glimpse of her flat tummy and abs. The garment was strapless and had a ruched design. Meanwhile, her friend Madi Monroe, who is an actress and an influencer, wore a black blazer with white lines and a black top underneath.

Keep Scrolling To See The Snaps!

Charli D'Amelio rocks a white-and-green printed bikini.
Instagram | Charli D'Amelio

Charli and Madi were seen at a dinner table at a restaurant and they were seated next to each other. In the first picture, Madi leaned on Charli. The former did a pout with her eyes closed, while Charli looked straight at the camera. The second pic showed them in a similar pose, but this time Charli moved closer to her friend. In the last photo, Madi looked to the side while she crossed her arms and let them rest on the table. Charli, on the other hand, raised her right hand to her shoulder as she gave a bright smile to the camera.

Young & Successful

A few days ago, Charli and her sister Dixie debuted their new collection from their clothing line, The Tourist. According to Cosmopolitan, the siblings hosted a TikTok fashion show to showcase each piece. Charli even showed her amazing dance moves during the show, while Dixie flaunted her incredible hosting skills. The siblings were joined by Avani Gregg, Madi Monroe, Markell Washington, Curtis Newbill, Phoebe Hines, and Caroline Ricke. Their new collection featured the latest fads, including crop tops, jeans, pleated skirts, and more.

The 'Powerful' Duo

Since being published on the photo-sharing app, the pictures have been liked more than 2.2 million times and received over 6,500 comments. Charli's legion of fans took to the comments section, with most of them telling her how beautiful she looked. Others also took note of Madi's beautiful facial features. Some online supporters decided to leave a trail of emoji as an expression of their admiration for the model and her friend.

"Y’all look stunning," a follower wrote.

"CHARLI AND MADI ARE POWERFUL TOGETHER," added another Instagram user.

