Charli D'Amelio Drops Stunning Snaps From Bahamas Trip With Madi Monroe

Charli D'Amelio jetted off to the Bahamas for a vacation, and she has been posting pics on her Instagram page from her dreamy trip. The TikTok sensation spent the getaway with some of her friends, but while fans thought Charli was only accompanied by her famous friends, they were wrong. According to her recent post, her family also joined in the fun. Her sister Dixie also posted a lovely family picture in honor of Father's Day. Charli also made a special post for her dad, showing a recent beach snapshot of herself hanging out with her father.