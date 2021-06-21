Charli D'Amelio Drops Stunning Snaps From Bahamas Trip With Madi Monroe

Since being published on the photo-sharing app, the pictures have been liked more than 2.2 million times and received over 6,500 comments. Charli's legion of fans took to the comments section, with most of them telling her how beautiful she looked. Others also took note of Madi's beautiful facial features. Some online supporters decided to leave a trail of emoji as an expression of their admiration for the model and her friend.

"Y’all look stunning," a follower wrote.

"CHARLI AND MADI ARE POWERFUL TOGETHER," added another Instagram user.