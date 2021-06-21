Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics Could Swap Jaylen Brown For Luka Doncic, Per 'Fansided'

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Announces It's 'Showtime' In Showstopping Look

Celebrities

Sydney Sweeney Channels Jayne Mansfield As Maude Apatow Gives Her The Side-Eye

Basketball

Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Kristaps Porzingis To Heat For Goran Dragic, Andre Iguodala, Precious Achiuwa & Draft Pick

Basketball

Trail Blazers Considered As 'Most Likely Kristaps Porzingis Landing Spot' In 2021 Offseason

Basketball

LA Lakers Could Send Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma & No. 22 Pick To Raptors For Kyle Lowry

Stassie Karanikolaou's Night Out Look Is Totally Glam

Stassie Karanikolaou wears a plaid shirt.
Gettyimages | Randy Shropshire
Celebrities
Alisan Duran

Stassie Karanikolaou treated fans to a flirty Instagram update on June 21. The gorgeous social media star stepped out in a crop top and matching bottoms that highlighted her fit figure. She uploaded a total of five photos to the update, and they all showed her in stunning poses. Stassie was photographed while modeling her outfit outdoors at nighttime.

A few days ago, Stassie posted a series of pics of herself wearing a gorgeous dress by Roberto Cavalli. As of this writing, the post earned more than 606,000 likes.

Fun Night Out

In the first snap, Stassie stood in the middle of the frame with her body slightly angled to the side. She placed her hands on her upper thighs as she looked straight into the camera. The next picture showed a close-up look at her midsection. The shot featured a closer look at her accessories and the bikini bottoms that she wore underneath the trousers. In the third photo, Stassie did a squat pose with her back directed to the camera.

Beautiful As Ever

Stassie Karanikolaou rocks a purple-and-orange bikini.
Instagram | Stassie Karanikolaou

Scroll for the snaps. A swipe to the right showed a picture of Stassie's backside. She appeared to be leaning on a black car for the pose. The last snapshot was similar to the first pic, only that she looked down over her body.

As it was nighttime, the photographer used the flash function on the camera to take the pics, and it was enough to highlight all the details. Stassie did not specify the location, but judging from the background she appeared to be in a neighborhood.

Keep Scrolling For The Pics!

Stassie rocked a purple satin two-piece set that included a crop top and matching pants. The top featured a small cut-out along her chest that displayed a glimpse of her cleavage. The lower garment that she sported had a stretchable waistband that clung to her hips. Meanwhile, the swimwear underneath the pants was white with gold chains instead of straps.

Stassie wore a long gold necklace, hoop earrings, a bangle, rings, and a belly chain as her accessories. 

Setting The Record Straight

In a post by Republic World, Stassie addressed some past rumors regarding one of her ex-boyfriends. The former flame in question was none other than actor Noah Centineo. The two formed a romantic relationship in June 2020, but unfortunately they did not last long. However, during their short-lived romance, Stassie and Noah were plagued with rumors that they got married in Las Vegas. Recently, Kylie Jenner's BFF denied the claims and told the publication that they never got hitched.

 

Latest Headlines

Larsa Pippen Wishes Her Fans A 'Great Sunday' While Clad In Mint Dress

June 21, 2021

Delilah Hamlin Poses Next To Boyfriend Eyal Booker And Lisa Rinna Says They Look Like 'Twins'

June 21, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics Could Swap Jaylen Brown For Luka Doncic, Per 'Fansided'

June 21, 2021

Trail Blazers Considered As 'Most Likely Kristaps Porzingis Landing Spot' In 2021 Offseason

June 21, 2021

Kemba Walker Trade 'Makes A Lot Of Sense' For LA Lakers, Says 'ESPN' Analyst

June 21, 2021

Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Kristaps Porzingis To Heat For Goran Dragic, Andre Iguodala, Precious Achiuwa & Draft Pick

June 21, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.