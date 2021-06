The Real Housewives of Miami star had her highlighted hair pulled up in a bun, keeping most strands away from her face and body.

Since splitting up with her husband of 21 years, Larsa has been showing more and more of her life on social media. She has also been posting outfit snaps regularly on Instagram. As she has a big following, several labels reached out to her for partnerships.

The single life has been treating her very well, but not with a few bumps on the road. The influencer has been involved in a scandal not so long ago. In a report by USA Today, Larsa was involved romantically with NBA star Malik Beasley. The athlete was also married at the time of the relationship.