Delilah Hamlin Poses Next To Boyfriend Eyal Booker And Lisa Rinna Says They Look Like 'Twins'

Delilah Hamlin took to her Instagram to upload a cute couple photo. The American influencer rocked a white number that showed off her flat stomach while she posed indoors for a mirror selfie next to her boyfriend Eyal Booker.

The lovers recently went on a trip to Mexico to celebrate Delilah's 23rd birthday, and they were joined by some close friends. While there, Delilah took tons of snapshots for her social media content. As per usual, fans adored her uploads.

Last night, Lisa Rinna's daughter uploaded a fun video of their family gathering, celebrating Father's Day with her dad Harry Hamlin.