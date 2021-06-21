CJ McCollum Would Be 'Fantastic Contingency Plan' For Heat If Bradley Beal Isn't Available

The Miami Heat are one of the aspiring contenders that need to be active on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. Though Jimmy Butler is expected to sign a massive contract extension, the Heat may still need to add another superstar to their roster in order to have a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title next season.

In most trade rumors involving the Heat, Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal was frequently mentioned as their No. 1 target on the trade market.