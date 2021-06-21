Trail Blazers Considered As 'Most Likely Kristaps Porzingis Landing Spot' In 2021 Offseason

The Dallas Mavericks traded for Kristaps Porzingis with the hope that pairing him with Luka Doncic would strengthen their chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, in his first two years as a Maverick, the Latvian center failed to live up to expectations as their second-best player and struggled to build a good relationship with Doncic.

The Mavericks are yet to make him officially available on the trading block, but most people believe that they would explore moving him if they are presented with an intriguing offer this summer.