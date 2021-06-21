Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Kristaps Porzingis To Heat For Goran Dragic, Andre Iguodala, Precious Achiuwa & Draft Pick

Trending Stories
JB Baruelo

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to be one of the busiest teams in the 2021 offseason. The 2020-21 NBA season is yet to be over, but the Mavericks have already started making moves, firing Donnie Nelson as general manager and president of basketball operations and parting ways with Coach Rick Carlisle. Aside from finding replacements for Nelson and Carlisle, some people think that the Mavericks may also consider moving Kristaps Porzingis this summer.

The Mavericks may have said on numerous occasions that they have no intention of trading Porzingis but with his inability to live up to expectations as their second-best player and his poor relationship with Luka Doncic, no one would be surprised if they decide to get rid of him after the season.

Kristaps Porzingis To Miami Heat

Kristaps Porzingis taunting opponents
Gettyimages | Tom Pennington

According to Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, one of the potential trade partners for the Mavericks in the deal involving Porzingis is the Miami Heat. After suffering a huge embarrassment in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Heat are expected to be more aggressive in finding the third star that would help Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo carry the team in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Porzingis may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past two years but if the Mavericks would trade him for a reasonable price, Heat president Pat Riley could explore the possibility of bringing him to South Beach in the 2021 offseason.

The Hypothetical Heat-Mavericks Trade

Goran Dragic high-fives Andre Iguodala
Gettyimages | Michael Reaves

In his article, Massey came up with a hypothetical trade idea that would enable the Heat to acquire Porzingis from the Mavericks this summer. In the proposed trade scenario, the Heat would be sending a package that includes Goran Dragic, Andre Iguodala, Precious Achiuwa, and a 2025 first-round pick to the Mavericks in exchange for Porzingis.

If the trade would push through in the 2021 offseason, Massey believes that it would help the Heat and the Mavericks in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Kristaps Porzingis Gives Heat Frontcourt Boost And Additional Star Power

With his injury history and lucrative contract, trading for Porzingis would undeniably be a risky move for the Heat. However, if he could return to his 100 percent health and regain his All-Star form, he would be an incredible addition to the Heat. Porzingis would boost the Heat's frontcourt and bring a significant improvement with their performance on both ends of the floor.

Porzingis would give the Heat a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, shot-blocker, and floor-spacer. This season, he averaged 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Why The Mavericks Would Make The Trade

The proposed deal would also be beneficial for the Mavericks, especially if they no longer believe that pairing Porzingis with Doncic is the key to ending their title drought.

"For the Mavs, they would be acquiring an athletic monster in the front-court with the addition of Achiuwa," Massey wrote. "He has a long way to go in his development, but he could play a role immediately. Adding two veteran role players in Iguodala and Dragic would also help give Dallas more depth, which they needed this season."

With Dragic and Iguodala's contract expiring after the 2021-22 NBA season, the Mavericks could open up enough salary cap space to chase big names in the loaded 2022 free agency class.

