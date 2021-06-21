Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Kristaps Porzingis To Heat For Goran Dragic, Andre Iguodala, Precious Achiuwa & Draft Pick

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to be one of the busiest teams in the 2021 offseason. The 2020-21 NBA season is yet to be over, but the Mavericks have already started making moves, firing Donnie Nelson as general manager and president of basketball operations and parting ways with Coach Rick Carlisle. Aside from finding replacements for Nelson and Carlisle, some people think that the Mavericks may also consider moving Kristaps Porzingis this summer.

The Mavericks may have said on numerous occasions that they have no intention of trading Porzingis but with his inability to live up to expectations as their second-best player and his poor relationship with Luka Doncic, no one would be surprised if they decide to get rid of him after the season.