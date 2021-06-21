Trending Stories
LA Lakers Could Send Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma & No. 22 Pick To Raptors For Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry finding an open teammate
Gettyimages | Kevork Djansezian
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the most active teams in the 2021 offseason. Though injuries were mostly blamed for their failure to defend their throne, the Lakers may also need more star power around LeBron James and Anthony Davis to have a better chance of returning to the NBA Finals and capturing another Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season.

In the past months, the Lakers have already been linked to several big names who are set to be available on the market this summer.

Kyle Lowry To Lakers Via Sign-And-Trade

Kyle Lowry making plays for the Raptors
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

According to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, one of the most realistic offseason targets for the Lakers is veteran point guard Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors. Lowry is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020-21 NBA season. However, with the Lakers currently buried deep in the luxury tax hell, they couldn't sign Lowry outright in the 2021 free agency.

To acquire Lowry this summer, the Lakers would be needing to engage in a sign-and-trade deal with the Raptors.

The Proposed Sign-And-Trade

Kyle Lowry celebrating Raptors' victory
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

In the proposed sign-and-trade scenario by Favale, the Lakers would be sending a package that includes Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, and the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Raptors in exchange for Lowry. Before they could push through with the deal, two conditions should be met.

First, Lowry should give his permission to be sent to Los Angeles, and second, Harrell should opt into the final year of his contract with the Lakers. If the trade becomes a reality, Favale believes that it would be beneficial for both the Lakers and the Raptors.

Lakers Add A Third Star & Championship-Caliber PG

Sacrificing Harrell, Kuzma, and the No. 22 pick for Lowry would be worth it for the Lakers. Lowry may already be on the downside of his career, but he still has plenty of gas left in his tank. Lowry would give the Lakers an All-Star caliber point guard who is battle-tested in the playoffs and has championship experience.

His potential arrival in Los Angeles would boost their performance on both ends of the floor, giving a very reliable third scoring option, a great rebounder, playmaker, perimeter defender, and floor-spacer. This season, he averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Raptors Get Farewell Gift From Kyle Lowry

The proposed sign-and-trade deal with the Lakers would be a no-brainer for the Raptors. Instead of losing Lowry as an unrestricted free agent without getting anything in return, they would be receiving a defensive-minded big man in Harrell, a young and promising forward in Kuzma, and a first-round selection in the upcoming draft.

"Kuzma has turned into a solid positional defender and serviceable spot-up shooter," Favale wrote. "His three-year, $39 million deal that kicks in next season is eminently reasonable, and a soon-to-be 26-year-old jibes with a version of the Raptors that, in Lowry's absence, would try to get younger. Housing Harrell for a beat isn't prohibitive. Toronto's frontcourt rotation will put his rim pressure to good use."

