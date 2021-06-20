Chrissy Teigen Sarcastically Acknowledges Designer In Tight Dress

Chrissy Teigen is adding fuel to the fire in a tight pink dress as she seemingly throws more shade at her bullying scandal drama with Project Runway star and designer Michael Costello. On Sunday, the model and cookbook queen updated her Instagram with a stunning dressed-up snap, but eyebrows were quickly raised as the 35-year-old made what was clearly a sarcastic joke. Chrissy is currently embroiled in massive drama as she claims past "bullying" messages to Costello are fake. See the latest below.