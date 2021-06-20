Trending Stories
Celebrities

Sydney Sweeney Channels Jayne Mansfield As Maude Apatow Gives Her The Side-Eye

Basketball

Spurs Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Package Centered On Dejounte Murray In Proposed Blockbuster

US Politics

Joe Biden Pressured To Replace Kamala Harris

Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson Gets On The Floor & Break Dances

Basketball

Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Luka Doncic To Knicks For RJ Barrett & Mitchell Robinson

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

Chrissy Teigen Sarcastically Acknowledges Designer In Tight Dress

Chrissy Teigen close up
Gettyimages | Emma McIntyre
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Chrissy Teigen is adding fuel to the fire in a tight pink dress as she seemingly throws more shade at her bullying scandal drama with Project Runway star and designer Michael Costello. On Sunday, the model and cookbook queen updated her Instagram with a stunning dressed-up snap, but eyebrows were quickly raised as the 35-year-old made what was clearly a sarcastic joke. Chrissy is currently embroiled in massive drama as she claims past "bullying" messages to Costello are fake. See the latest below.

It's All In The Caption

Chrissy Teigen reclines on steps
ChrissyTeigen/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes as the Sports Illustrated bombshell continues to front media outlets for going on the offensive against claims she bullied Costello, saying she had "no idea what the f--- Michael Costello is doing" on Friday - Teigen was addressing allegations made by the celebrity-adored couturier, who leaked alleged messages between the two ahead of the weekend.

Chrissy's update today came from an outdoor terrace, all glam, all pink, and with the star in perspex heels and popping sweetheart pinks.

See More Photos Below

Chrissy Teigen in dress and heels
ChrissyTeigen/Instagram

Posing with her fabulous figure on show, the media personality modeled a sleeveless and plunging polka-dot dress affording Valentine's Day vibes, one courtesy of designer Alaïa and finished with Alexandre Vauthier clear heels. 

"Celebrating lurrrrrve. congrats to my sister and her fiancé Michael! also this is like a totally important designer!!!!" Chrissy wrote. The post also comes amid accusations Teigen twice shoved Cameroonian singer Denica at the Grammys back in 2016, plus her seemingly being forced to abandon her business partnership with 65-year-old star Kris Jenner.

Fire In The Comments

Fans, fully aware of the drama now seeing singer husband John Legend defending his wife, have been replying.

 "Sir I don’t think you understand this is an Alaia," one fan wrote. "Clueless but also a bit passive aggressive?! IDK??" another added.

Others, meanwhile, seemed to see a humorous side. "A totally important designer !! ".... 🌴🌴🌴 I caught that," one fan joked. While Legend has called the alleged DMs "made up" and "completely fake," the internet seems still out on the verdict. More photos below.

 

She Calls Fake

Chrissy last week tweeted that Michael "just released a statement where he didn't at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm's were, & now claims to have emails that don't exist."

Chrissy is now confirmed to be stepping away from her Safety brand, but her reputation is not safe, particularly since it comes in the wake of public apologies for past bullying behavior - this to stars including 26-year-old model Courtney Stodden. In 2011, Teigen told the "Bully" singer to take their own life

Latest Headlines

Black Secret Service Agent Reportedly Called Out Donald Trump Over Juneteenth Rally In Tulsa

June 20, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tristan Thompson Could Be The Next Celtic To Go

June 20, 2021

Gabrielle Union Sips Wine & Cuddles Up With Hubby Dwyane Wade

June 20, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Rocks A Daring Look For Her 'Staycation'

June 20, 2021

Rebel Wilson Gets Prom-Ready For Latest Movie Project

June 20, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley's Flirty Home Swimwear Look Means Business

June 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.