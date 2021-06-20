Trending Stories
Demi Rose Is All Organic With Summery Oranges Look

Demi Rose close up
DemiRose/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose isn't just showing off a zesty orange, it's #organic for the British model and social media sensation. Posting for her 16.8 million Instagram followers this weekend, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador gave a nod to both her love of healthy food and the clothing brand she's fronted since October 2020, with stunning Sunday snaps going carefree, outdoors, and managing to stick to the revealing-but-classy finish that's Demi's trademark. A figure-flaunt is nearly always guaranteed with Rose, plus a little something extra. Check both out below.

Not Just Lemons

Demi Rose picking lemons
DemiRose/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Demi has been making headlines for picking her own lemons on "Ibiza Magic Island," with today continuing the citrus theme. 

The photos, from Ibiza and where Demi has been living since quitting the U.K. in July 2020, showed her amid a manicured garden and backed by palms and blue skies. The curvy sensation, wearing only a fiery tie-dye shirt in multi-tonal reds and earth tones, went unbuttoned, but she kept it chic for a gorgeous finish while holding a single orange.

See The Photo Below

Showing off her new blonde-ish locks as she ruffled her hair, flashed her legs, and hair-swooshed with a swipe-right, the model clutched the Vitamin C-rich fruit, writing: "Organic" with an orange emoji as she tagged PLT. Rose, who does influence for brands including Boohoo, remains most loyal to Pretty Little Thing, a label she now boasts her own edit with.

"So pretty," one fan quickly replied. "Gorgeous Demi!" another said, with fans also calling the star a "natural beauty." Swipe for both snaps below -scroll for more.

Scroll For More Snaps

Demi Rose in sports bra and jeans
DemiRose/Instagram

Demi is an eating disorder survivor who weighed just 80 pounds at her worst and is now recovered. That said, Demi has admitted that she gains weight easily, opening up in 2018 and telling Daily Mail:

“My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake,” adding: “All I’ve eaten today is nuts. I’ve managed to eat a whole pot. I feel guilty as there’s a lot of fat in the nuts. That’s my treat. So I’m happy.” More photos below.

Health Is Wealth

The sushi lover who has made headlines for her vegan chocolate cake and Spanish grocery produce trips, keeps it balanced with zen yoga and outdoor hikes, also from time to time updating right from the gym. Rose was body-shamed during her London lock-down, making headlines for clapping back and saying she was "over it."

Demi is also fresh from a PLT bikini post seeing her tell fans to "catch my vibe" as she lounged around a draped gazebo for a total 217,000 likes - and some top-up cash.

