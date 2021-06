As Politico reported, a new book from Wall Street Journal White House reporter Michael C. Bender shed light on the decision to hold the rally in the citcity of Tulsa. The book, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," details how a Black secret service agent explained the significance of the holiday to Trump.

“Yes, I know what it is,” the agent reportedly told Trump when asked if he knew what Juneteenth was about. “And it’s very offensive to me that you’re having this rally on Juneteenth.”