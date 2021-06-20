NBA Trade Rumors: Tristan Thompson Could Be The Next Celtic To Go

The Boston Celtics already made one blockbuster trade, and more players could be on the way out as the team works on an offseason retooling.
The Celtics this week shipped Kemba Walker along with a 2021 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford, Moses Brown, and a 2023 second-round pick. The move gave the Celtics some flexibility to re-sign stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, NBC Sports noted, but could also mean another Celtics big man is finding a new home.