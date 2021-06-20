NBA Trade Rumors: Tristan Thompson Could Be The Next Celtic To Go

The Walker trade brings an uncertain future for Tristan Thompson, whose role seems in doubt with both Horford and Brown joining the Celtics. As the NBC Sports report noted, Thompson's days may be numbered, even if he isn't shipped out immediately.

"As for Tristan Thompson, the writing seems to be on the wall for his Celtics tenure with two big men entering the fold in Horford and Brown," the report noted. But Himmelsbach notes Brown is no shoo-in to be on the team this season, so the C's may at least entertain keeping Thompson on the final year of his deal at $9.7 million. They also could look to move him at the 2022 NBA trade deadline if no deal materializes this summer."